More than 600 people to get Kazakhstan citizenship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A regular meeting of the Commission on Citizenship took place in Ak Orda under the chairmanship of Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova.

The meeting discussed granting and renunciation from Kazakhstani citizenship.

Gulshara Abdykalikova emphasized that since gaining independence the number of people willing to become Kazakhstan’s citizens is constantly growing."This fact indicates social and economic stability as well as interethnic and civil harmony and sustainable development of our country achieved under a wise leadership of the Head of State," she said.

"We will be especially glad to welcome new citizens of our country in the run-up to the 25th anniversary of Independence wishing them happy life and fruitful work for the benefit of their new Homeland. I am sure that, having become its worthy citizens they will contribute to further development and wellbeing of sovereign Kazakhstan," the Secretary of State said.

As it was noted during the meeting, as soon as the Head of State signs a relevant decree, 622 people of various ethnicities from the CIS and non-CIS countries will become new citizens of Kazakhstan.

The meeting also discussed the results of the activity of the Internal Affairs Ministry concerning simplified procedure of naturalization and citizenship loss.

Following the meeting, the Commission adopted relevant decisions and recommendations.