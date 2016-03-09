More than 69,000 objects legalized in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to Finance Ministry, as of March 9 Kazakhstan has legalized more than 69 thousand properties worth 870 940.2 million tenge.

69102 properties worth 545 496,4 million have been legalized in Kazakhstan including bonds in the amount of 2 462.0 million tenge, 18 shares in the authorized capital of legal entities in the amount of 4690.0 million tenge.

Total 79150 applications for legalization of property in the territory of Kazakhstan totaling 798 268,2 million tenge were sent to the commissions working within local executive bodies.