More than 9 mln Kazakhstanis to vote at Parliamentary Elections 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 9,791,165 people will cast their votes at the elections to the Majilis and maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Secretary of the Central Election Commission Bakhyt Meldeshov told it at a briefing in Astana today.

“Presently we are specifying the list of voters. As of 1 January 2016, the list included 9,791,165 people. To be able to vote in another settlement, the voters need an absentee voter certificate which can be taken till 18:00 of March 19,” said Meldeshov.

Voting will take place on March 20 from 7:00 a.m. till 8:00 p.m. local time at 9,840 ballot stations.