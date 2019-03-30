More than 95,000 teachers' salaries to be raised in 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Since September 2019, the Ministry of Education and Science plans to increase the salaries of the 4th, 9th and 10th grades' teachers, who begin working as per the updated educational programme. This measure was launched under Nursultan Nazarbayev's State-of-the-Nation Address 2018 "New opportunities for development amidst the 4th industrial revolution", Kazinform reports.

In his speech, the Leader of the Nation commissioned to ensure 30% growth of salaries of the teachers who transferred to the updated programme of teaching. Besides, he charged to pay 50% of bonuses to those teachers who successfully pass national qualification testing. 67bn tenge have been allocated for this purpose from the national budget.

According to the Ministry, teachers of the 1st, 2nd, 5th and 7th grades were the first to receive higher payments last year. Since September 2018, the wages of teachers of the 3rd, 6th and 8th grades has been increased too. In 2020, the Ministry plans to increase salaries of the teachers of the 11th grades.

Vice Minister of Education and Science Bibigul Assylova says, 95,106 teachers' wages will be raised by 30% this year. "The average salary of the teachers is around 160,000 - 190,000 tenge now. We also plan to increase the salaries for preschool teachers, school principals and principals of pre-school institutions. The wages of technical personnel will be raised as well," she said.