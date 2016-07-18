  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    More than five people injured in Almaty shootout taken to hospitals

    12:35, 18 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over five people injured as a result of the shooting in Almaty were taken to hospitals of Almaty.

    "As of now, over five people injured as a result of the shooting have been taken to hospital, and there are more injured peopel. There's no certain information right now, " the representative of the hospital of Almaty informed.

    As it was earlier informed, a district in Almaty is cordoned off. Gun shots were reported.

    According to eyewitnesses, an unidentified man was seen there with an assault rifle. Then, he headed for Baitursynov Street.

    According to the preliminary information, police officers of Almaty were injured as a result of the shooting as well.

     

     

    Tags:
    Almaty Security Incidents Accidents News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!