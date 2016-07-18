More than five people injured in Almaty shootout taken to hospitals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over five people injured as a result of the shooting in Almaty were taken to hospitals of Almaty.

"As of now, over five people injured as a result of the shooting have been taken to hospital, and there are more injured peopel. There's no certain information right now, " the representative of the hospital of Almaty informed.

As it was earlier informed, a district in Almaty is cordoned off. Gun shots were reported.

According to eyewitnesses, an unidentified man was seen there with an assault rifle. Then, he headed for Baitursynov Street.

According to the preliminary information, police officers of Almaty were injured as a result of the shooting as well.