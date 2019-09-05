More than half of inward investments into Kazakhstan channeled from EU

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «More than half of inward investments into Kazakhstan were channeled from the EU nations,» Vice Premier of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek told the press conference.

As Kassymbek said, more than 120 countries of the world channeled some USD 330 bln of foreign direct investments into Kazakhstan since the country had gained its independence. Out of which 50% was invested by the European Union states, particularly, Switzerland invested USD 25.8 bln, France USD 16.1 bln. The U.S. ranks second in this list infusing 48.4 bln into Kazakhstan that is 15% of the total direct foreign investments. Investments from Great Britain and China account for some 5%.

As of August 1, 2019, the number of foreign companies, their branches, and joint ventures working in Kazakhstan hit 20,000. Kazakhstani companies are also present abroad.

Since 2010, Kazakhstan’s authorized agencies has considered about 650 foreign investment projects. Only the part of them was realized.

The EU member states suggest 185 projects, Russia proposes to implement 111 joint projects, Turkey submits 111, and China offers 55 projects.