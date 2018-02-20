More than million tulips planted in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - 1,370,000 tulips have been planted in Shymkent, Kazinform refers to the city administration.

After the tulips shed their blossoms, they will give way to summer flowers - marigolds, Catharanthus roseus , crocus, petunia and sage. They will be planted on the area of 14.5 sq.m. Also on 29 thousand hectares there will be planted roses.

The 1st of March is the Gratitude Day and the city is preparing to meet the day in a clean condition.