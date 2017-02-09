More traffic restrictions imposed across Kazakhstan due to bad weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Traffic restrictions have been imposed on highways in Almaty, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions for bad weather today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

A section of the Usharal-Dostyk highway was closed for all types of transport in Almaty region due to blizzard and poor visibility.



Authorities in Akmola region shut down sections of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty, Astana-Yerementau-Shiderty and Astana-Kabanbai Batyr-Kiyevka-Temirtau motorways for all types of transport because of heavy snowfall, drifting snow and poor visibility.



Traffic restrictions were imposed on sections of the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Semey, Semey-Kainar, Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk and Omsk-Maikapshagai motorways in East Kazakhstan region for the same reasons.



Bad weather also paralyzed traffic on sections of the Karaganda-Ayagoz-Bugaz, Yekaterinburg-Almaty, Kyzylorda-Pavlodar, Astana-Kabanbai Batyr-Kiyevka-Temirtau and Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk in Karaganda region.



Additionally, sections of the Kyzylorda-Pavlodar, Pavlodar-Sherbakty-border with Russia, Leninskiy-Aksu-Koktobe-Bolshoi Akzhar and Omsk-Maikapshagai motorways were shut down for all types of transport due to blizzard and poor visibility.