More women are in Majilis of VI convocation - Sec of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Majilis of the 6th convocation is notable for an increased number of women deputies, Kazinform cites Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova as saying at a meeting of the National Presidential Commission for Women, Family and Demographic Policy today.

“The elections to the Majilis and to all territorial maslikhats were held as per the international standards. Compared to the last convocation, this Majilis is notable for an increased number of women deputies. The new Majilis includes 29 women that is 27.1% higher against the previous composition of the Lower Chamber. Besides, Gulmira Issinbayevs has been named Vice Speaker of the Chamber and Deputy Zagipa Baliyeva became Kazakhstan’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights,” Abdykalikova noted.

The meeting discussed the course of implementation of the National campaign “25 Good Deeds” aimed at further development of female entrepreneurship in the country, support of gifted orphaned children and strengthening family and spiritual values. The Commission heard also reports of the Aktobe and South Kazakhstan regional administrations regarding the measures on moral and sex education for children and prevention of early pregnancies.

Following the meeting, Abdykalikov entrusted the governmental agencies with certain tasks.