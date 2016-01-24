More women should partake in snap parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan - Sarsembayeva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More women should participate in the forthcoming snap elections to Majilis and maslikhats, believes President of the Kazakhstan Businesswomen Association and member of the National Commission for Women's Affairs and Demographic Policy under the President of Kazakhstan Raushan Sarsembayeva.

"What I want to see at the upcoming elections is more women participating. For women elections at all levels is a unique opportunity to fulfill their social and political potential. We must unite and work together," Ms Sarsenbayeva said at a press briefing at the Central Communications Service on Saturday.

In her words, the snap parliamentary elections are the political event of the year in Kazakhstan.

"The need to hold the elections is dictated by developments in the world. By participating in the elections Kazakhstanis will contribute to the implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps" and reforms put forward by President Nursultan Nazarbayev," she concluded.