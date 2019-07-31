Morocco marks 20th anniversary of King Mohammed VI enthronement

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The reception dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Enthronement of His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco was organized on July 30 in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Kazakhstan.

H.E. Mr Abdeljalil Saubry, the Ambassador Extraordinary andPlenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Morocco, noted that the bilateral relationsbetween Morocco and Kazakhstan in recent years have been experiencing positivedevelopment, which will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening the bonds offriendship and cooperation in various areas of mutual interest. He mainlyindicated the considerablepotential for cooperation in the field of economy and tourism and added thatsince the recent opening of the Embassy in Nur-Sultan, the Embassy issues visasregularly and increasingly to Kazakhstani citizens to visit Morocco. MrAbdeljalil Saubry also noted with satisfaction the fruitful cooperation betweenMorocco and Kazakhstan within the framework of international organizations, theUN

particularly.

Mr Roman Vassilenko, the deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of theRepublic of Kazakhstan, stressed that there is a full political understandingbetween Kazakhstan and Morocco and mutual support for each other's initiativeson the foreign policy scene and a lot of opportunities for economic, trade andcultural cooperation to bring the relations to a new level.

The diplomatic relations between Morocco and Kazakhstan were establishedin 1992.