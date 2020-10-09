Morocco reports record spike in daily COVID-19 cases

RABAT. KAZINFORM - As many as 47 new coronavirus fatalities raised the death toll in Morocco to 2,486, the Health Ministry said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

And 2,929 new infections, the highest single-day count since the beginning of the pandemic, lifted the overall count to 142,953.

A total of 120,275 patients have recovered.

The pandemic has claimed more than 1.05 million lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, Brazil, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 36.33 million cases have been reported worldwide, while greater than 25.29 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.