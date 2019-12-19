Mortality rate decreased by 2% in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Yelzhan Birtanov Health Minister of Kazakhstan made a speech at a Government meeting, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, as part of the President’s instructions implementation the regulation of drug prices has been introduced. The Ministry is carrying out preparation for the introduction of Compulsory Social Health Insurance in 2020.

He informed that state medical organizations have implemented 100% of corporate governance principals.

«The salary of medical workers was increased by 30%. The deficit of medical workers was reduced 2.7 times. Investments in the sector grew 2.5 times and reached KZT147 billion. There were commissioned 469 new medical facilities», the Minister said.

He added that health indicators of the population have been improved. Thus, overall mortality has decreased by 2%, maternal mortality - by 13%, infant mortality - by 4%, and mortality from tuberculosis - by 41%.