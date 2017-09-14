Moscow Gov't to visit Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The delegation of Moscow City Government will be visiting Astana on September 14-17, 2017, Kazinform refers to the official website of the Astana akimat.

The delegation also includes representatives of the wholesale food complex organizations, large retail chains, Fairs Moscow (the organizer of fairs and festivals in the Russian capital), prefectures of administrative districts of the Russian capital and other organizations.

The main purpose of the visit is the development of trade and economic cooperation with the regions of Kazakhstan and the increase in agricultural export from Kazakhstan to Moscow.