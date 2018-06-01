Moscow hosts children drawing contest dedicated to Astana's 20th anniversary

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Awards Ceremony of the children drawing contest themed "Astana, the City Where Dreams Come True" has taken place today on the International Children's Day at the Kazakh Embassy in Russia, Kazinform reports.

The contest dedicated to the 20th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's capital was held from 11th January to 18th May 2018. Children of 6-14 years of age, whose parents are Kazakh nationals living in Russia, submitted 29 drawings.

Dilyara Mussayeva, a 14-year-old native of Omsk, was awarded the Grand Prix of the contest for a ceramic craft depicting the Nur Astana Mosque.

The competition was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation with the support from Kazakhstan's consular institutions in Astrakhan, Kazan, Omsk and St. Petersburg, as well as national cultural associations of the Kazakhs in the Russian regions. The prize winners received valuable gifts and went on a Moscow sightseeing tour arranged by the Embassy.