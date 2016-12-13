Moscow hosts diplomatic reception on occasion of Kazakhstan's 25 independence anniversary

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation held a diplomatic reception on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

About 400 people participated in the festive event: representatives of state bodies of Russia, the diplomatic corps and the international organizations accredited in the Russian Federation, business elite, Russian experts, representatives of the Kazakh diaspora, the staff of national companies and Kazakhstan students.

The event began with traditional performance of national anthems of Kazakhstan and Russia.

"On December 16, 1991 the constitutional law "About State Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan" was adopted. Literally in several days Kazakhstan's independence history will accomplish 25 years. This epoch-making event - result of the come true expectations and hopes of many generations of our people, for which state independence is the main value", - M. Syzdykov said.

The Kazakhstan diplomat also noted that the world and wellbeing can't be built without good relations with neighbors.

"Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia has always been a model example of strategic partnership.Today there is practically no such sphere where we don't interact. The idea of Eurasian integration offered by our President twenty two years ago turns into reality", - he told.

"Taking a chance, I would like to congratulate Russian people with the Constitution day. I wish Happiness and wellbeing to all your families", - the Kazakhstan diplomat said.

In the response speech Director of the First Department of the CIS countries the Russian Foreign Ministry Mikhail Yevdokimov on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation S. Lavrov congratulated Kazakhstan on the 25 anniversary of Independence. "For a quarter of the century our good neighbor and ally, a modern democratic state with developed economy, and high economic potential has been pursuing the policy aimed at growth of the population welfare and formation of strategic partnership with Russia", - the Russian diplomat told.

He pointed out Kazakhstan's role in the international community and the contribution to solution of the world's major and regional problems which found reflection in election of Kazakhstan as the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018.

"Russia and Kazakhstan are united by centuries-old common history. We together solve major problems of economic and social development, together we overcome difficulties. 2016 was rich in political contacts at all levels.", - M. Yevdokimov added.

The event took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere which left a positive impression of Kazakh hospitality on the foreign guests.