Moscow hosts Kazakhstan-Russia ties history exhibition

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - "Kazakhstan and Russia: Centuries-Long Friendship" exhibition dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries has opened today at the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

The opening ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin and Speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin.

In his speech, the Chairman of the Majilis pointed out that both the subject matter and the materials of the exhibition bespeak the great historical path Kazakhstan and Russia have gone through over the past 25 years.

"Owing to the highest level of trust between heads of our states Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan and Russia as the closest and the most fraternal states are demonstrating today an exemplary interstate cooperation. It is the guarantee of our present and future success. And the inter-parliamentary ties play a valuable role in this respect. Within our integration communities, on all international platforms, and bilaterally, we always understand, support and implement all decisions of the heads of our states," Mr. Nigmatulin said.

In turn, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said the exhibition is a great opportunity to recollect and assess the overall history, and plan the future.

"As to the prospects, they are far-reaching. This visit shows that we can do a lot if we build parliamentary ties. The format of our Inter-Chamber Commission on Cooperation between the Majilis and the State Duma is of utmost importance. In particular, considering the fact that the presidents of our countries meet on a regular basis, they make decisions, and it is important for our parliaments to provide legislative support for the agreements of the heads of our countries," Mr. Volodin said.

At the exhibition, there are the early 20th century photographs of the first and second convocation of the State Duma with the participation of Kazakh deputies.

The common history of the two countries contains pages of brotherhood and heroism of peoples during the World War II, labor exploits in the Virgin Lands Campaign, the travel of the first human into space from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

The exhibition also demonstrates unique photographs depicting the history of the relations since the first days of Independence of the two states. The photographs show Nursultan Nazarbayev's meetings with the Russian presidents, the signing of the most crucial strategic documents, the speech of the Leader of Kazakhstan at the Lomonosov Moscow State University, where for the first time he announced the idea of the Eurasian integration being implemented now. There are also photos of the numerous meetings of the leaders of the two states, including those taken at various international venues.

Special attention is paid to Astana, the symbol of Independent Kazakhstan. The photos display the city construction dynamics and the beauty the young capital can be proud of on the threshold of its 20th Anniversary.

