Moscow hosts reception to mark Nauryz

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Embassy in Moscow has held a solemn reception to celebrate the Nauryz holiday, Kazinform reports.

The event was attended by eminent politicians, cultural figures, scientists, heads of local mass media, diplomats accredited in Moscow and reps of international organizations.



In his opening remarks Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Imangali Tasmagambetov reminded that Nauryz is an ancient and respected holiday which symbolizes the beginning of the New Year.



"We are delighted to see close friends of Kazakhstan who came here today to congratulate and share this amazing holiday with us," he said, wishing everybody good health, prosperity, good luck and success.



Guests of the reception enjoyed extensive program reflecting the beauty and richness of modern Kazakh culture.