Moscow informs Ankara about Russian plane incident — Turkish PM

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Russia has informed Ankara about the incident concerning the violation of Turkey's airspace by a Russian aircraft, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told the Haber Turk TV on Monday.

"We had diplomatic contacts in connection with the incident. Our position is clear: if anyone violates our borders or airspace, they get a warning from us in a friendly way. Russia is our neighbor and friend," the prime minister said. "No tensions occurred in this context between our countries. The Syrian crisis is not the Turkish-Russian crisis," he said. Earlier in the day, the Russian side said it respects Turkey's borders and will not allow such incidents in future, the prime minister said. "Our rules of responding to threats of violating borders are similar for all the countries, either the planes of Syria or Russia. The armed forces have clear orders and they will react no matter who is concerned and from where the threat of violating the airspace comes," Davutoglu said. Turkey's Foreign Ministry has earlier claimed that a Russian fighter plane violated Turkey's airspace on October 3 while apparently making a sortie over Syria. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday Russia would verify the information on the alleged violations of Turkey's airspace by a Russian fighter aircraft. "As for this incident, our ambassador was indeed summoned to the [Turkish] Foreign Ministry, a note was handed over [to him]," he said. "It mentions certain facts, which will be checked." Source: TASS