Moscow, Tehran, Damascus call for on-site probe into Syria gassing

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia, Iran and Syria proposed an on-site investigation into the use of chemical weapons in Syria last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday, according to Xinhua .

"We insist on conducting a meticulous, objective and unbiased investigation into the alleged chemical weapon attack by Syrian aircraft on April 4," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after talks with his Iranian and Syrian counterparts, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Walid al-Muallem.

The three agreed that the probe should be carried out by a well-balanced team of experts under the auspices of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the UN chemical weapons watchdog, Lavrov said.

Russia and Iran hailed the readiness of the Syrian government to accept such a mission, he added.

On April 7, the United States launched 59 cruise missiles against a Syrian military airfield in the province of Homs in response to the gassing of civilians in Khan Sheikhoun in the province of Idlib



