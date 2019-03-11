Moscow to host CIS Economic Forum on Digital Economy on 15 March

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The international economic forum "CIS: Digital Economy - Integration Platform" will take place at the center of international trade in Moscow under the auspices of the CIS Executive Committee on 15 March, BelTA learned from the organizing committee of the event.



"The forum is an established annual venue for open dialogue between entrepreneurs and representatives of the CIS top officials with an opportunity for more informed decision-making, better understanding of each other's interests, establishing long-term partnerships, getting feedback and planning further steps on efficient economic development in the CIS," the organizers said.



"The forum will feature a plenary session with key speakers, an exhibition, a presentation of new promising projects, the signing of partner agreements and business meetings, and also the CIS Business Leader award ceremony. The program of the forum will also include industrial and themed sections on the digitization of the agro-industrial complex, energy security within the digital economy, CIS as a digital platform, digital economy in tourism, medicine marking and commodity flow traceability in the Russian Federation, the CIS and the Eurasian Economic Union, personnel training in the digital economy, and the digital platform for innovative cooperation between the CIS member states. Taking part in the forum will be members of the CIS Economic Council, representatives of the legislative and executive powers, the real economic sector, chambers of commerce, industrial associations, banking communities, IT companies. The forum will coincide with the meeting of the CIS Economic Council, BelTA reports.