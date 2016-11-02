Moscow to host conference on Eurasian economic integration on 11 November

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The 11th international conference on Eurasian economic integration will take place in Moscow on 11 November, BelTA learned from the Eurasian Development Bank, the organizer of the event.

The conference will discuss economic reforms in the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and their coordination, the activity of international development banks in Eurasia, different aspects of economic integration.

Partaking in the event will be heads of the Eurasian Economic Commission, ministries and agencies of the EEU member states, national companies, representatives of international financial organizations, scientific and business circles of the EDB member states, foreign scientists and experts.



"The conference of the Eurasian Development Bank is an efficient instrument of communication and information sharing for representatives of financial institutes, government bodies, economic operators of the EDB member states. The conference aims to develop new approaches to the investment policy," the bank said.



The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is an international financial institution founded by Russia and Kazakhstan in January 2006 with the mission to facilitate the development of market economies, sustainable economic growth, and the expansion of mutual trade and other economic ties in its member states. EDB's charter capital totals US $7 billion. The member states of the Bank are Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The Bank is headquartered in Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.