Moscow to host CSTO, EEU summits on Dec 21

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Moscow will host summits of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) on 21 December, BelTA learned from the press service of the Kremlin.

The agenda for the CSTO summit includes matters related to strengthening regional security and stability and fighting international terrorism. The session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will sum up the results of the first year of operation of the EEU and define the guidelines for further development of the union. Its participants are expected to discuss ways to develop the legal framework and strengthen the cooperation with other countries and unions of states. The agenda for the session also includes a number of organizational matters. The composition of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission will be reviewed. Besides, the EEU budget for 2016 will be adopted. The press service noted that Russia President Vladimir Putin will traditionally hold a number of bilateral meetings during the summits, BelTA reports.