Moscow to host CSTO military economy conference on 23 October

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The first international conference of the Collective Security Treaty Organization will take place in Moscow on 23 October to discuss development trends, problems, and prospects of military economy cooperation of the CSTO member states, BelTA has learned.

Participants of the conference will discuss the most topical aspects of advancement of military economy cooperation within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. They will share their experience of building mutually beneficial manufacturing cooperation ties between defense industries. The main directions of further improvement of R&D and manufacturing cooperation of defense companies in the CSTO member states will be discussed as well.

Taking part in the conference will be deputy prime ministers of the CSTO member states, who are in charge of military economy cooperation, CSTO Acting Secretary General Valery Semerikov, plenipotentiary representatives of the CSTO member states, representatives of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, heads and members of national parts of the CSTO Military Economy Cooperation Commission, heads and specialists of leading R&D institutions, companies, and organizations, BelTA reports.