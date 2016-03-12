Moscow to host Economic Forum dedicated to 25th anniversary of CIS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Economic Forum of the CIS member-states called "25 years together, new formats of interaction" will be held in Moscow on March 18.

According to the press service of the CIS Executive Committee, the forum will carry out presentations of real innovation and investment projects, discussion of the most effective forms of economic development optimization.

"The program is planned to hold thematic sessions: the conjunction of CIS projects, EEU and the economic belt of the Silk Road, financial and banking cooperation, formation of a common space of movement of goods," the statement reads.

The event will be attended by members of the CIS Economic Council, leaders of the EEU, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, representatives of the ministries of economy, finance, industry, commerce, chambers of commerce, industry associations and the banking community of states - participants of the CIS, as well as entrepreneurs.