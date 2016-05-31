Moscow to host next meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in December 2016 in Moscow.

The proposition to hold the next meeting in the Russian capital city was announced by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. Recall, that a number of documents was signed following the sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana.

“The EEU Commission signed memorandums of mutual understanding with the governments of Mongolia, Peru and Chile. We also plan to sign trade agreements with Serbia. The agreements on cooperation with South Korea, Ecuador and MERCOSUR are being drafted now. Iran, India, Israel and Egypt are also interested in establishment of close ties with the EEU,” said Vladimir Putin at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Akorda.

The Russian Leader emphasized that he welcomes Kazakhstan’s initiative to hold an international conference on establishing interaction between the EEU and the EU.

“The Eurasian Economic Commission should be actively involved in this issue. I would like also to praise the support rendered by the EEU Business Council. In my opinion, this area of work is very important. As you know, Viktor Khristenko has been recently appointed its Chairman. I would like to take this opportunity to invite all of you to our next meeting in December in Moscow,” noted V.Putin.