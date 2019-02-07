  • kz
    Moscow to host The Gold of the Great Steppe exhibition

    11:18, 07 February 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM From March 2 to 20, the Central State Museum of Contemporary History of Russia in Moscow will host The Gold of the Great Steppe exhibition, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.

    The exhibition will showcase the findings discovered in the so-called Berel Valley of Saka Kings, in East Kazakhstan region.

    A reconstruction of a horse and trappings, the Golden Warrior, numerous decorations and jewelries made using a unique technique, swords, daggers, portrait sculptures and instruments of labour will be displayed.

    Tags:
    History of Kazakhstan Culture Events
