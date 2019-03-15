Moscow to play host to CIS Economic Council meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A meeting of the Economic Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States will be held in Moscow on 15 March, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The agenda of the session includes an extensive set of issues regarding the economic cooperation in the CIS. The members of the council are set to discuss the development of a CIS information security strategy and also the rights of consumers in e-commerce in the CIS.

The council will also review the interaction of the customs bodies in the CIS in the protection of intellectual property rights, the amendments to the agreement on customs clearance and customs control of goods moved between the states parties to the free trade agreement as of 8 October 1999.

The international economic forum "CIS: Digital Economy - Integration Platform" will be held on the sidelines of the Economic Council meeting. Taking part in the forum will be members of the CIS Economic Council, representative of the CIS Executive Committee, the Eurasian Economic Commission, the legislative and executive authorities, the real economy sector, Chambers of Commerce, industry associations, banking communities, media representatives, and foreign partners.

The CIS Economic Council includes deputy heads of government of the CIS member states. The commission for economic cooperation at the council consists of plenipotentiary representatives of the CIS member states. It is in charge of comprehensive elaboration and examination of draft documents on social and economic matters prepared by the CIS Executive Committee and professional bodies, and harmonization of the positions of the states.