    Mosque in Indian capital becomes COVID-19 hotspot after religious gathering

    21:27, 31 March 2020
    Photo: None
    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - A mosque in New Delhi has turned out to be the country's latest coronavirus hotspot after 24 people tested positive for the virus and hundreds of others were evacuated and quarantined from the complex, officials said Tuesday.

    The Delhi health ministry reported that an estimated 1,500 to 1,700 people had been present in the Markaz complex - the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat Islamic religious movement - in the capital's Nizamuddin neighborhood, and more than 1,000 of them had been evacuated.

    Source: EFE


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus
