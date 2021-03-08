Most areas remain in ‘green zone’ for COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most of the country’s areas are placed in the «green zone» on the State’s COVID-19 spread map as of March 8, 2021, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities and Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions are put in the «yellow zones» for the spread of COVID-19.

The remaining regions are in the COVID-19 «green zone».

Tough restrictions are in place in the areas in the «red zone», whereas the areas in the «yellow zone» keep the exiting quarantine measures with greater control over their observation. Restrictions may be eased in the areas in the «green zone», where the COVID-19 situation is stable.