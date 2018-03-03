Most beautiful female diplomats chosen in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Aru Diplomat" beauty contest was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Various departments of the ministry selected 15 most beautiful and talented female employees. All the contestants were awarded prizes.



The contest was part of a charitable event dedicated to the Day of Gratitude that is celebrated in Kazakhstan on March 1.



Besides, an auction was arranged within the framework of the event. The items sold include a picture by Kazakh artist Seissenkhan Makhambetov, a Tibetan handmade dagger, and a book by Hilary Clinton.



Moreover, there was a fair at the Foreign Ministry building. The departments offered treats and drinks, as well as handicrafts and souvenirs from across the globe, to the families of diplomats.

The funds raised at the event will be spent on "Solnechniy Mir" (Sunny World) rehabilitation center established over 2 years ago in support of children with Down syndrome.

