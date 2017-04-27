Most creative higher institution of Astana named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akim of Astana Asset Issekeshev announced the winner of the youth creative festival "Astana zhalyny-2017". This year it is Seifullin Kazakh Agrotechnical University, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Astana zhalyny-2017" was held from 21 to 26 April. Students from 14 universities of Astana competed in nine nominations: "pop and folk songs", "best video", "best photo", "author's reading", "intellectual game", "musicians-instrumentalists competition", "theater performance", "best dance group" and "best fans".

Winners in nominations were awarded prizes, gratitude letters, and cups. And the best university was determined on the basis of all competitive days.

"Astana is a city of youth - 250 thousand young creative, energetic people. They make almost a quarter of the population of Astana. Today the most active youth is here and very much depends on them. The well-known businessman Jack Ma during a meeting with the Head of the State Nursultan Nazarbayev told that he is recruiting people from 22 to 29 years for the most difficult areas. Because this part is the most creative, fearless, and it them who bring success," Mr. Issekeshev said.

The festival was organized by the youth maslikhat of Astana and is timed to the EXPO-2017.