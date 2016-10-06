Most dangerous highway in Kazakhstan named

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - The Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway in Karaganda region has been dubbed as the most dangerous motorway in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

91 road accidents have been registered at the Balkhash-Karaganda section of the Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway since the beginning of the year.



Coming in second is the Kyzylorda-Pavlodar motorway with 31 car crashes.



19 road traffic accidents happened on the Zhezkazgan-Yessil-Petropavlovsk highway.



It is highly unsafe to use those highways between 5:00-7:00 a.m. and 14:00-15:00 p.m.



Karaganda was named as the city with the highest number of road accidents - 234. 69 and 42 car crashes were recorded in Temirtau and Zhezkazgan respectively.