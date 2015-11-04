Most expensive player of Benfica to miss match in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Argentinian halfback of Benfica FC Nicolas Gaitan will miss the match of the group stage of the UEFA Champion's League against Astana FC in the capital city of Kazakhstan on November 25, Sports.kz reports.

Gaitan received a second yellow card in a match against Istanbul's Galatasaray and had to leave the field on the 85 th minute of the game reducing the hosts to 10 men.

The Argentinian player scored in each first three games of the group stage of the UEFA Champion's League for Benfica. He is a top scorer of the team and he is also the most expensive player on the team.