Most of Kazakhstan to see precipitation on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On March 23, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation in most of Kazakhstan, except for the western, eastern and southeastern parts of the country. Patches of fog, ice slick, and strong winds are expected, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In Akmola, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions, patchy fog, ice slick, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second are expected.



In Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions, there will be patches of fog and 15-20 mps wind. A thunderstorm is expected in Kyzylorda region.

Thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind with gusts up to 25 mps are expected in Turkestan region. Moreover, hail is possible.

North Kazakhstan region will see patchy fog and ice slick.



There will also be patches of fog in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Atyrau regions. Besides, wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Kostanay region.

In the area near Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region, the wind speed will reach 17-22 mps.



The wind will strengthen up 15 mps in Aktobe region.