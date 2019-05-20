Most of Kazakhstan to see rains on Monday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On May 20, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rains across Kazakhstan, except for the western and southwestern parts of the country. Patchy fog, thunderstorm, and strong wind are expected, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In Almaty region, there will be a thunderstorm. The wind speed will reach 17-22 meters per second in the area near Lake Zhalanashkol.

In East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions, thunderstorm and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with 25 mps gusts are expected. It may hail in East Kazakhstan region. Besides, it will be foggy in Karaganda region.



In Kyzylorda region, there will be a thunderstorm, a dust storm, and 15-20 mps strong wind with gusts of 23 mps. Hail is possible there.



North Kazakhstan region will see a thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind. It may hail as well.



Thunderstorm, fog, and 15-20 mps wind are expected in Kostanay and Akmola regions. In Kostanay region, there are great chances of hail.

The wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps in Zhambyl, Aktobe, and Turkestan regions. It may hail in Zhambyl region.



Pavlodar region will see a thunderstorm and wind strengthening up to 18 mps. Besides, it may hail there.



It is noteworthy that there will be touches of frost in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan regions.

There is a high risk of fire in Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions.