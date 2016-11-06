Most popular Kazakh volleyball player Sabina Altynbekova turns 20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The most popular Kazakhstani volleyball player Sabina Altynbekova turned 20 this weekend.

Her friends and colleagues came to a restaurant in Almaty city to wish her a happy birthday on Saturday.







Sabina Altynbekova was born on November 5, 1996 in Aktobe city. Recall that the good-looking volleyball player became popular after the 17th Junior Asian Volleyball Championship in Taipei in 2017. TV channels across Taiwan, Japan and other Asian countries dedicated TV reports to Sabina. One day she woke up to find that over 300,000 new Instagram followers subscribed to her account.







In 2015, Altynbekova transferred to Japan's GSS Sunbeams volleyball club. She returned to VC Almaty in March 2016. Presently, she has over 600,000 Instagram followers.



