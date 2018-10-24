  • kz
    Most regions of Kazakhstan to enjoy nice weather

    12:59, 24 October 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Atmospheric masses causing precipitation, mainly rain and colder temperatures are heading to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Meteorologists predict that the west of the country will see those masses on October 25-27.

    However, the rest of the country will enjoy warm weather without precipitation. Mercury will go up to +8,+15°C across those regions of Kazakhstan, and even +18,+23°C in the south and southeast.

    Occasional showers are forecast for northern, central and southern Kazakhstan on October 27.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
