Most regions of Kazakhstan to enjoy warm weather in upcoming days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Anticyclone will give way to atmospheric fronts in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

The anticyclone which has recently dictated the weather in Kazakhstan will move to the south of Western Siberia. It will give way to atmospheric fronts from the European part of Russia.



Occasional showers with thunderstorms and gusty wind are forecast for western parts of Kazakhstan. Then, rainy weather will grip to the east and other regions of Kazakhstan.



However, in three upcoming days eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. The rest of the country will also enjoy warm weather, expect for the western Kazakhstan which will see drop in temperatures.