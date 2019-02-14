Most regions of Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitation on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will observe weather without precipitation on Thursday, February 14. Fog, black ice, blizzard, and bleak wind are forecast for some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Zhambyl region will see heavy precipitation, fog, black ice, blizzard and wind with gusts reaching 23 mps.



Turkestan and Almaty regions will be steeped in fog and hit by winds. In Almaty region wind will gust up to 30 mps.



Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda and West Kazakhstan regions. Foggy conditions will persist in these regions as well.



Fog and black ice are expected in some parts of Mangistau region.



Fog will descend on Atyrau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Karaganda regions.