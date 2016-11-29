  • kz
    Most talented grandmas chosen in Taraz

    18:52, 29 November 2016
    None
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - On the occasion of the upcoming jubilee of Kazakhstan's independence - 25years - the Department of Culture and Languages of Taraz Akimat, the Taraz City Council of Veterans and the Kazakh Culture Center "Auliye-Ata" organized a "beauty contest" among grandmothers of Taraz.

    Seven ladies aged 60 years old and older who take active part in the social activities of the city, competed in knowledge of national proverbs, sayings, national ceremonies and customs, needlework and national cooking.

    Judges appraised the contestants on several nominations. Following the results of the tender all participants were awarded with valuable presents and diplomas.

    The purpose of the event was to emphasize the role of the senior generation, respect for veterans, and patriotism.

    Tags:
    Culture Zhambyl region 25 Years of Independence
