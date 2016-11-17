Mosul Iraq battle: Bad weather slows advance inside city

LONDON. KAZINFORM Iraqi forces have paused their advance into Mosul due to bad weather, a month after launching an offensive to retake the city from so-called Islamic State.

A general said poor visibility was limiting the ability of aircraft to provide cover, adding that troops would secure eastern areas they had entered.

IS militants were putting up fierce resistance, using snipers, booby traps and suicide car bombs.

Seven civilians were reportedly killed by mortar fire in one recaptured area.

Mosul, which was captured by IS in June 2014, is the jihadist group's last major urban stronghold in Iraq.

Read more at BBC