  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Mother and her two daughters drowned in Astana

    15:32, 16 July 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A woman and her two daughters drowned on July 14 afternoon while washing a carpet in the Nura-Yessil channel in Astana, emergency situations committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry reports. 

    The mother, born in 1975, and her two daughters, aged 11 and 12 correspondingly, fell accidentally into the water and died of drowning. The rescuers found and pulled their bodies from the channel where swimming is prohibited. 

    As earlier reported, four kids had already drowned there this June.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!