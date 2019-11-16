Mother and two children killed in house fire in Almaty rgn

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM - A fire occurred in a private house in Enbekshikazakh district of Almaty region, the regional Emergency Department reports.

According to the Department, the fire occurred at about 12 a.m. on November 16.

By the time the fire brigade arrived the house was almost completely engulfed in fire. The blaze was eliminated at 02:36 a.m. The fire area was 240 square meters.

Fire fighters found three half-burnt bodies. Three family members who died after a house fire in Almaty region were a mother, born in 1985, and two children of 2008 and 2014 years of birth.

The cause of the fire is being established.