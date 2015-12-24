Mother and two her kids killed in fire in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM A fire that occurred today early morning in Almassay rural district has killed three people; two of them are children aged 4 and 3.

According to the regional emergencies department, the fire destroyed almost everything in the house - roof, floor, partition walls and furniture. The area of the fire made 64 square meters. 12 firefighters and three special vehicles were involved in fire extinguishing operations.

Neighbors were the first to notice the fire in the house. They took the children out of the house, but it was too late. Both died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Their mother was found by firefighters, she was dead.

As per preliminary version, careless handling of fire led to the tragedy.