Mother of 1.5 yo toddler, abandoned at bus station, found

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Police detained the 22-year-old mother of the one-and-a-half-year-old toddler, abandoned at Kostanay bus station on June 17. The boy was found alone crying at the baby care room.

His diapers and a feeding bottle were found in the cradle, Kostanay region internal affairs department said.



As earlire reported, police asked for help in finding and locating the boy's mother. It took them ten days to track her whereabouts in Astana. The pre-trial investigation is underway.



The toddler was reportedly taken to the Dolphin Children's Home.