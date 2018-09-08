Mother of 3 sons welcoming 3 girls in S Kazakhstan

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM 27-year-old Yuliya Panashchuk gave birth to triplet girls in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The baby girls named Radmila, Anastasia and Alina were born weighing 1.7-1.8 kg each at the local Mother and Child Centre.

The couple has already three boys.



Since the beginning of the year more than 7,000 infants were born at the local center, 180 of them are twins.



It is the second triplet set welcomed in the region this year so far. As earlier reported, Ailina, Zhasmina and Madina baby girls were born there.