    Mother of twins welcomes triplets in Kazakhstan

    21:09, 09 October 2020
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM A family that has a son, twins welcomed triplet boys in Zhambyl region.

    They couple gave them names: Aisultan, Zhansultan and Beksultan. The boys were born weighing 2 400, 2 300 and 1 800 grams. The 32-year-old mother and her babies feel good now and left the maternity unit of the regional hospital.

    For the past 8 months 5,084 babies were born at the regional hospital. It is noteworthy, it welcomed 139 twins and triplets.


    Tags:
    Zhambyl region Healthcare
