Mothers of large families cook meals for health workers in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Mothers of multiple children from Asyl Ana and Ana-Mama groupings have been cooking meals for doctors of temporary hospitals and emergency medical technicians to convey their gratitude for the support they received from the state and people during the emergency situation in Karaganda city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Aizhan Baigeldinova, who works as the chairwoman of the grouping of mothers with many children called Asyl Ana, remembers when she first came across an ad about a voluntarily collection of money for purchasing an oxygen concentrator. Over 176 thousand tenge was gathered by 300 women to purchase an oxygen concentrator for 105 thousand tenge, the rest was spent on two rams and groceries, she says.

The idea of cooking meals for doctors came up among the Ana-Mama public fund's members, which further has been joined by members of Asyl-Ana and mothers with many people from Kungei district.

The women chose the mosque to cook meals in. Aizhan says we should act as one in the fight against the virus and the situation facing us. She sees the groupings' deeds as a way to show gratitude to those who once helped them, including doctors on the front line working to fight the virus.

They try to keep the menu simple offering warn dishes, rolls, and baursak to 270 ambulance and temporary hospital workers on a daily basis.

The Asyl Ana chairwoman remembers seeing tears running down the face of a doctor when she first delivered baursak to the hospital. She adds they will take care of them while doctors are busy with saving lives. The women have been cooking for health workers for seven days now.

People willing to be a part of the support campaign can call 8-778-664-65-13. For more, visit the Asyl Ana grouping's Instagram account.