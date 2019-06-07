  • kz
    Motor-rally in support of Daniya Yespayeva held in large cities of Kazakhstan

    13:32, 07 June 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A motor-rally in support of presidential candidate Daniya Yespayeva was organized in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent cities, Kazinform reports.

    In Nur-Sultan, the rally began at the Central Office of Ak Zhol Party located at Mangilik El Avenue.

    The participants had to drive almost 100 kilometers in total.

    The organizers - members of Ak Zhol Party - invited the event participants to cast their votes at June 9 Presidential Election.

